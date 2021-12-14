Cotswold inn The Feathered Nest launches Cottage accommodation

Cotswold pub with rooms The Feathered Nest Inn has launched a new stand-alone cottage to add to its existing collection of four en-suite double bedrooms.

The cottage sits within the grounds of the 15th century inn, which is located in the village of Nether Westcote and offers stunning views of the Cotswold countryside.

Known as the ‘Little House’ on the original deeds of the property, the cosy Cotswold’s cottage was the former house for the adjoining Malt House, now known as The Feathered Nest Country Inn.

The cosy cottage combines period charm and modern elegance and includes key original features such as flag stone flooring, exposed fire mantle and wooden beams.

The sitting room and modern kitchenette feature a sofa and dining area. On the middle floor is a modern bathroom followed by a double bedroom on the top floor, featuring a super-king size bed and can easily accommodate an extra bed and cot for children.

The sofa in the living room also opens to a sofa bed for additional sleeping arrangements.

Guests can make their own food or instead visit The Feathered Nest Inn, which boasts 3 AA Rosettes.

Diners at the gastropub can choose between a multi-course tasting menu or an a la carte, with dishes to try including fillet of halibut with ‘KFC style’ soft shell crab, avocado, tomato fondue, black garlic and chorizo oil.

Owner, Adam Taylor, said: “The new cottage represents the new style of The Feathered Nest, relaxed luxury in the heart of the Cotswolds. We wanted to retain as much of the period charm as possible but also ensure we combined this with a modern understated style.”

The Cottage is available for stays Thursday through to Monday and it is both family friendly and dog friendly. Room rates start from £465 per night.