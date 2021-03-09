Coventry’s new Telegraph Hotel sees surge of 800 bookings for rooftop bar

Coventry’s new Telegraph Hotel is seeing high demand ahead of reopening, with over 800 bookings already secured for its new rooftop bar that will open from April 14.

The former Coventry Telegraph headquarters has been transformed into a luxury hotel after a two-year, £18m investment.

Once open on May 17 in line with government rules, the hotel will be operated by Bespoke Hotels.

Story continues below Advertisement

Its rooftop bar, Generators, will open from April 14, serving a ‘tapas style’ menu and headline cocktails.

Bookings for the new addition opened this week, and within hours, more than 800 people hadmade a reservation.

The bar which is covered and heated will open from Wednesday through to Sunday every week.

Amy Windsor, general manager of the Telegraph Hotel, said: “We are thrilled that we finally have some dates that we can work towards and know that we will soon be fully operational and welcoming in guests.

“The fact that we can open the rooftop bar in April means that people will get a small sample of what we can offer, before being able to give the fully experience in May.

The Telegraph Hotel, created by Complex Development Projects, features 88 bedrooms including loft style penthouse suites on two levels.

The hotel features an all-day cocktail bar and restaurant dining experience, Forme & Chase.

The hotel’s most luxurious room is the Lord Iliffe Suite – named after the family who started and until recently owned the newspaper – which includes its own hot tub and terrace.

There is also the Winter Garden – which is a private, glazed indoor terrace only accessible from the 11 bedrooms that surround it.

There are also two private meeting rooms – the Boardroom and Directors – which can each accommodate up to 12 people for smaller meetings and private dinners.