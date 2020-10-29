Coventry’s Telegraph Hotel tees up November opening after £15m project

The hotly-anticipated Telegraph Hotel in Coventry is to open its doors on November 18, bringing to fruition a two-year, £15m transformation project of former newspaper headquarters.

After two years of construction and £15m of investment, the former Coventry Telegraph headquarters have been transformed into a luxury hotel that celebrates the cool Mid-Century style of the building.

Created by Complex Development Projects, the hotel sets out to bring ‘glamour and charisma’ to the Coventry hotel market featuring 88 bedrooms, a large bar, conservatory restaurant, Forme & Chase, conference suite and rooftop bar.

The building was previously home to the Coventry Telegraph and pays homage to this history in its design as well as a library of post-war design and newspaper heritage.

The hotel’s most luxurious room is the Lord Iliffe Suite – named after the family who started and until recently owned the newspaper – which includes its own hot tub and terrace.

There is also the Winter Garden – which is made up of 11 bedrooms overlooking a private, glazed indoor terrace only accessible from these rooms.

The hotel will be operated by Bespoke Hotels.

Amy Windsor, general manager of the Telegraph Hotel, said: “The Telegraph Hotel has been five years in the planning and it is great to see it coming together ready for opening.

“We have worked closely with the developers and interior designers to produce a hotel that is genuinely different and will stand out from the crowd. In newspaper terms, this is a real exclusive!

“Coventry is world renowned for its Mid-Century architecture and design and the Telegraph Hotel celebrates that throughout as well as nodding to its history as a newspaper office. There is simply nothing like it in the Midlands.”