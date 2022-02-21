Two years of Covid costs hospitality industry £115bn

New data has estimated that the hospitality sector has lost £115 billion since the beginning of the Covid pandemic two years ago.

The sector, among one of the first industries to be hit with restrictions, has reportedly racked-up £114.8 billion sales lost versus what was expected for 2020/21

Using a full 24-months of available data, industry body UKHospitality concluded that the hospitality sector, which in normal times generates up to £140 billion a year, has lost 43% and 45 full weeks of sales since the introduction of the first national lockdown in March 2020.

In slightly more positive news, the latest edition of the UKHospitality and CGA Quarterly Tracker reveals that hospitality enjoyed £17.3 billion (121%) final quarter growth in 2021 compared to the same period the year before.

However, that is still down 32.3% in the 12-months to the end of last December versus the 12-month period ending December 2019. That is the equivalent of a £43 billion loss across hospitality in 2021 against expected 2019 levels – the last full year with which to compare, after 2020’s lockdowns.

In April, the government is expected to raise the VAT rate back to 20%, a move which is fiercely opposed by hospitality operators.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, commented: “These figures lay bare the utter devastation that two years of this terrible pandemic has wreaked on the third largest private sector employer in the UK, with thousands of businesses closed, many on the brink of collapse, and countless jobs lost. The last thing operators need – and which a lot of them simply wouldn’t survive – is a VAT increase.

“Businesses big and small have been left with depleted cash reserves and crippling debt as Covid loans as well as contending with a gaping hole of 400,000 job vacancies, as more than 80% of hospitality businesses report they have roles to fill.

“Who’d have thought two-years-ago that we’d now be looking at a once vibrant and dynamic industry brought to its knees? Tragically, in addition to the devastating monetary losses are the damaging and long-term psychological effects on thousands of people in our sector who have lost their livelihoods and, in some cases, seen their life’s work ruined.

“But two years on, and with all restrictions about to end, there are signs of hope and recovery. With government support, hospitality – which is full of energetic, creative and entrepreneurial people – must be at the vanguard of the UK’s wider post-pandemic recovery.”