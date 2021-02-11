Crerar Hotels invests £500k into developing ‘boutique experience’ at Glencoe Inn

Scottish hotel group Crerar Hotels is to invest £500k into developing The Glencoe Inn into a ‘boutique hotel experience’ as the business prepares for reopening.

The spend will see the four-star property’s 15 bedrooms revamped, as well as its F&B offering overhauled. The outdoor ‘Hidden Garden’ spa will offer a thermal experience with hot tub and sauna, while a new deck area will look to maximise the Inn’s views.

A new Bistro will feature a menu with native grass-fed Scottish beef from the Crerar Home Farm and Scottish seafood, as well as pizzas served from a new outdoor word-fired oven.

The Bistro will run alongside the hotel’s established bar and grill, The Gathering.

Crerar Hotels’ investment in The Glencoe Inn comes just months after the group announced a project with over £3m being spent to develop The Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa. Both projects will aim to be completed by mid-April.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “These major investments in Mull and Glencoe reaffirm our commitment both to the guest experience in these iconic locations and also the employee experience with Crerar Hotels. We are further committing to guarantee at least living wage earnings for all employees at these hotels alongside real career development and training for all of our colleagues.”

Paddy Crerar CBE, Chairman of Crerar Hotels, said: “The challenging circumstances over the past year have driven our appetite to breathe life back into the Scottish tourism and hospitality industries, and we aim to be ready to welcome guests as soon as we are able to open our doors.”

Crerar Hotels, founded by Paddy Crerar comprises seven properties in Scotland, including Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Thainstone House, Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Golf View, The Glencoe Inn, and Deeside Inn.