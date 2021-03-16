Crerar Hotels see 106% jump in bookings for February despite no clear reopening date

Crerar Hotel Group in Scotland has seen a 106% rise in bookings in February, despite the country’s hospitality sector not having a clear reopening date.

The group, comprising seven hotels, saw booking requests double last month, with enquiries for longer stays of five and seven nights, as people look to travel when rules allow.

The group also saw multiple bookings coming in for families and lots of personalised requests, with March bookings continuing this trend as reservations gain momentum.

CEO at Crerar Hotels, Chris Wayne-Wills said: “We received an influx of bookings in February and we’re trending above that for March already. T

he conversations our teams have been having with potential guests are around taking the chance to celebrate special occasions and moments missed over the course of the pandemic, so they want to be able to book in larger groups for a little longer to spend quality time together. And personalisation is top of the agenda as people are desperate to start making treasured memories again with the special people in their lives.”

In response to this, the group has launched its ‘I Choose’ campaign in preparation for opening its doors when hospitality businesses are given the go-ahead by the Scottish government.

Crerar Hotels Group is already investing heavily with the aim of delivering a boost to Scottish tourism. A £3 million refurbishment is under way at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, whilst The Glencoe Inn is benefitting from a half a million pound programme of works.

Wayne-Wills added: “Our ongoing investment in our hotels in the midst of a pandemic is testament to not only wanting to give our guests the best possible experience as and when they can stay with us; but also, to our appetite to breathe life back into the Scottish tourism industry.”