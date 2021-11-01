Crerar Hotels to pay out £150k to staff on-top of salaries in new ‘Fair Fund’ scheme

Scottish hotel group, Crerar Hotels is to pay out £150k to staff this month after the introduction of its new ‘Fair Fund’.

Designed to reward employees on top of their salaries, the extra bonus is made up of guest contributions that was offered as an optional 10% service charge on services at each of its seven properties.

The Fair Fund will be paid for more than 200 employees, across all departments on an equal basis, with the payment being proportionate to the number of hours worked during the last three months.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “All of our team members work incredibly hard to deliver first-class, authentic Scottish hospitality, so we wanted to give guests a simple way to reward this that would result in a completely fair, transparent structure.

“The Fair Fund ensures that staff receive a pay-out which is proportionate to the hours they work and means that those working behind the scenes are also rewarded for their hard work.

“We’ve made the system completely transparent so all team members can see who has earned what in each quarter and absolutely every penny contributed by guests is given to our deserving employees.”

The ‘Fair Fund’ quarterly pay-out comes after Crerar Hotels has committed £1m to talent attraction, retention, and development via the Crerar Academy.