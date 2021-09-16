Crest Hotels acquires Tiverton Hotel in Devon for almost £3m 

Crest Hotels has acquired the Tiverton Hotel in Devon off a guide price of almost £3m.

Christie + Co brought the 69-bedroom property to market just two weeks ago.

Best Western branded Tiverton Hotel has been owned by Rhys Roberts and Claire Heaven-Roberts since 1997, who decided to sell in order to retire.

The hotel, which was constructed in 1971, comprises a restaurant, bar, lounge, seven meeting rooms alongside its 69 bedrooms.

New owners, Crest Hotels operates a number of hotels across the UK, including the Arnos Manor Hotel in Bristol, Feathers in Ludlow, the Holiday Inn Express Liverpool and Almondsbury Interchange Hotel.

Stephen Champion, Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team handled the sale and comments, “The Tiverton Hotel is a superb hotel which presents a plethora of opportunity for new owners. With its accolade of being the largest independently owned hotel in the local area and the current demand from buyers for assets of this quality, it is no surprise that the hotel went under offer just two weeks after being launched to the market.”

Tiverton Hotel was sold on a freehold basis off a guide price of £2,950,000.