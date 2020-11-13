Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester hotel plan given major boost

Former Manchester United football player Cristiano Ronaldo’s plan to bring a new luxury hotel to Manchester has taken a major step forward with the proposal being recommended for approval by planning chiefs.

Ronaldo, who played for the team for six years from 2003 to 2009, is planning to open a new Pestana hotel, which would see a new 150-bedroom hotel, bar, café and roof terrace built.

The plan now just needs the backing of Manchester Council’s planning committee.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pestana is the Portuguese hotel brand that Ronaldo has teamed up with to open six branded CR7 hotels in Europe, after launching the first properties in Madeira, Lisbon and Madrid in 2015.

The new addition in Manchester would take the portfolio to seven, which was the number Ronaldo wore on his shirt during his time at Manchester United.

The hotel, would aim to open in 2023, on the corner of Piccadilly and Newton Street and would bid to deliver a ‘four-star experience’. New retail and leisure units would also be built alongside the hotel as well as an outdoor seating area.

The £27m project would see the demolition of 67 Piccadilly, which has been covered by advertising boards for almost 20 years.