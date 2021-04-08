Criton and TLJ Access Control partner for contactless check-in and mobile key

Guest engagement and integrations platform Criton and provider of electronic locking systems TLJ Access Control have partnered to enable hotels to offer a fully contactless guest experience, including mobile check-in and mobile key.

To meet the growing demand for modern and connected properties, the partnership will allow hotels to reduce touchpoints, save the cost of traditional plastic key cards and streamline operations by enabling guests to use their smartphone to check in and access their room.

Using the booking confirmation details, guests can retrieve their reservation using the custom-branded hotel app, process check-in without having to stand in a queue at reception and head straight to the room shown in the app.

With mobile keys the locks are ‘virtually online’, meaning hotel management have access to a real-time audit trail. This brings visibility for things like low-battery notifications, and usage tracking for how and when each key was used to open a door.

Julie Grieve, Founder and CEO of Criton, said: “Integrating systems has been one of our top priorities and I am delighted that our platform now fully integrates with TLJ Access Control which offers innovative access management solutions globally.

“I am thrilled that together, Criton and TLJ, will enable more properties worldwide offer mobile-first solutions that are now vital for operators to save costs and streamline their operations and for guests to maintain social distance and reduce physical touchpoints.”

Luke Martin, TLJ’s chief technical officer, added: “It has been our pleasure to work with Criton on developing an integrated solution that we believe benefits guests and hotel operators equally.

“We live in a contactless, digital world and for hotels to confidently meet the expectations of their guests in this area gives them a real competitive advantage.

“We hope to continue working with Criton to evolve this solution as the technology develops apace.”