Cross-party MPs write joint letter to PM in plea to save wedding industry

38 cross-party MPs have written to the Prime Minister urging immediate intervention to save the UK wedding industry.

The sector will only become financially viable on June 21 when restrictions are currently scheduled to be removed, despite small ceremonies being permitted before then.

The letter calls for a cash grant of £880m to be made available as soon as possible for businesses impacted, and parity with other events permitted at 50% capacity in step 3 of the Prime Minister’s roadmap.

It also asks that wedding businesses be recognised as LSRG (closed) until numbers of 50+ are permitted and that weddings are included in step 2 testing piloting testing schemes.

The letter also highlights that over three-quarters of wedding businesses have reported losses of between 76% to 100%, with many now on the verge of collapse.

Supporting the work of the UK Weddings Taskforce, the group is headed by Neil Parish MP, who commented: “MPs across the country are hearing that their local wedding businesses are on their knees – and that’s why we’re stepping in. We are now calling on the PM to intervene because the current roadmap and economic support falls short of what is required to get the sector through to June 21.

“The UK Weddings Taskforce has worked tirelessly to put in place a sensible plan for servicing weddings again, but dialogue with the Government has not yet led to constructive policies, and we can’t afford to wait much longer. If we want the sector to live happily ever after, we need action now.”

The full letter can be read below and downloaded at this link.