Culinary duo launch new pub with rooms venture in portfolio expansion

Acclaimed culinary duo and business partners Tom Noest and Pete Creed have opened a new pub with rooms venture in the Cotswolds.

The Lamb Inn at Shipton Under Wychwood is the latest addition to their growing portfolio and marks the third pub under their leadership.

Noest and Creed also operate The Bell at Langford and The Little Bell within Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

The Lamb Inn will have a nose-to-tail food philosophy offering a ‘well-rounded array’ of dishes inspired by local produce.

There will be a total of 10 bedrooms, with five open now and five more launching in September, featuring Burlington bathrooms, Austin & Austin toiletries and Pooky lighting with a simple but rustic chic design.

The interiors are adorned with an eclectic variety of art – tongue-in-cheek black and white nude photography from James Waterworth, sits alongside stags’ heads and vintage butterfly collections.

Peter Creed, co-owner says: “It’s been on our radar for a couple of years now and with light finally at the end of the tunnel in terms of pubs reopening, now seemed the right time to go for it. The location is perfect, nestled between Burford and Chipping Norton.

“The Lamb has got as much potential as The Bell, and Shipton-Under Wychwood is a great village. Like The Bell the pub has been neglected for many years and we’re undergoing a complete internal refurb and a partial re-roof to bring an almost derelict pub back to life.”