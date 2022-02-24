Roundtable: “Our sector has had accelerated learning over the last two years”

Following an unprecedented period for hospitality, what are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing business leaders right now? In association with Cumberland Building Society, we gathered three leading industry names to take the temperature of the hotel sector.

Who’s on the panel:

Florence Alloing, GM at Georgian House

David Orr, CEO, Resident Hotels

Ben Harper, Group MD at Beach Retreats, Another Place and Watergate Bay

Grant Seaton, Senior Commercial Manager, Cumberland Building Society

Scott McKerracher, Head of Commercial, Cumberland Building Society

What challenges do you foresee the hospitality industry facing in 2022?



Ben Harper: We are battling significant cost inflation: the energy crisis means that we are set to pay double what we have done by way of energy, which for a business like ours with multiple sites is a significant number. The other element is the supply chain and everything getting more expensive and harder to come by. We also have some systemic people challenges and opportunities coming out of Covid: we have to pay people more, train them better and we need more innovative people strategies to be able to recruit the best. Cost inflation and multiple people challenges can equal some big headaches.

Florence Alloing: I think something else that is becoming challenging for London in particular is the seasonality aspect. Of course, London was always quieter during the winter months, but now it’s almost like we are seeing a real seasonality. I think if we continue to have changes with Covid, we’re probably going to continue to see quiet periods from mid-November up to March. We never really had to consider seasonality in London before, but I think that’s probably something we would have to consider moving forward.

What about the opportunities for the sector in the year ahead?



David Orr: Our sector has had accelerated learning over the last two years on a whole load of fronts, so maybe we’re in better shape than people think. There is still that great inherent desire for people to get into the cities and enjoy the culture. Even though there are clearly terrible problems with many parts of the hospitality industry, I think that accelerated learning should provide a good jumping off point for us. There is no doubt the desire to travel is really, really strong – it’s not being dissipated by Covid.

Ben Harper: I see the biggest opportunity for this sector to be brand. Those of us who invest in our brand have the opportunity to do all the commercial things such as drive rates, drive occupancy, take seasonality of our businesses and ultimately grow. I’ve been staggered by the loyalty of our communities through this period. From day one, they stuck with us, they kept deposits with us, they placed bookings on hold rather than cancelling. We ran two very full hotels through Christmas and New Year, which kind of gives a sense of where consumer expectation and mindset is, but also the power of brand and experience, and I’m really excited by that. We’re investing a lot in it, and it means I sit here ready to push the button on several growth initiatives.

How has the current inflationary environment impacted your business?



Florence Alloing: It’s challenging. It’s not going to get better in terms of food supplies and a lot of the costs are going to continue to rise, so I think it’s important to be innovative and find different ways to run the business. We’re looking to automate some processes, so when my team is working, they focus 100% of their energy on the guest experience. It’s about thinking outside the box to make sure you can control your costs without compromising on service.

How important is sustainability to your business?



David Orr: Sustainability is a challenge, but it’s a journey we are keen to get going on. I think clearly we have to behave in a context of absolute responsibility – we know now that we have to make some real headway. For example, in our upcoming Edinburgh project, we are retaining as much of the existing building as we can and yet repurposing it to be a building that will be fit for many decades in the future, so the sustainability is not just in the carbon capture that is within the existing frame, but also giving the building a purpose which will let it play its role within civic society for a lot longer than was ever imagined.

Florence Alloing: We have been doing things for several years – for example, we removed disposable toiletries many years ago – so I think we have started before some hotels, but we still have a long way to go. I think what is really important is being authentic. If you do it, it should be because you really want to, because it’s increasingly influencing consumer’s decisions. I was having a discussion with a hotelier recently who said he had a guest who wanted to know the exact details of how they were recycling their waste. People are no longer just going to take your word for it – they want to really see action.



Ben Harper: Consumers expect sustainability measures now, but my goodness, in 10 years time, it’s going to be a whole other level. I see this in my 11 year old daughter and the stuff she’s teaching me and the emotional consideration she gives to this topic.



In the context of strategy, we should be looking at 10 years down the line on this one because we’ve got to make moves now. As part of our lockdown one ‘kick the tires on the business’ moment, we knew we needed to bring what we were doing together into a framework and a strategy. We’ve bought green energy, we have biomass boilers, we are deeply connected with our communities, we are custodians of our beaches, of our lakes that we sit within and we do all the right things. I think for these things to work, you have to connect with it, and we do. What I’m learning already is that our teams are inspired by it and it helps on all levels through retention and recruitment, as well as guest loyalty.

