Cumbrian hotel gets snapped up by brothers

A boutique hotel, located between the national parks of the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District, has been successfully sold to two local businessmen, who are brothers.

Chris and Rob Vincent, who previously ran a service station together, have purchased the 31-bedroom Crooklands Hotel for an undisclosed fee. It was put up for sale after its owners, the Horrax family, decided to retire.

The three-star hotel, which also comprises a bar and restaurant and function space, was run by the family for 18 years and is located to the south of Kendal, just a few minutes from the M6 motorway, a prime area for luxury hotels.

Neil Thomson, associate director at Colliers International, who negotiated the sale on behalf of Charles and June Horrax, commented: “The sale of Crooklands Hotel demonstrates that buyers are taking a longer term view of their investments by entering into what has always been a robust trading sector.

“After being owned and operated by the same family for many years, it seems appropriate that the hotel will continue to be a family-run business with new owners who are brothers and successful businessmen.”

Rob Vincent said: “We’d been looking for new business opportunities since selling the service station last year. We were aware Crooklands Hotel was for sale, and happened to go in there for a pint and what we saw ignited our interest.

“We decided it was a place we wanted to invest in as we know the area really well, having lived here for the past 30 years. The hotel is only about five minutes from our old business, and we’ve been enjoying bumping into some of our former customers and liaising with some of our previous suppliers.

“The service station that we sold was a family business that was set up by our mum and dad. We like the fact that we’ve bought another family business, and our plan is to keep the hotel’s family-friendly atmosphere and family values.”