Daish’s Holidays invests over £1m into three Dorset hotels

Bournemouth-based Daish’s Holidays has invested more than £1m into refurbishing three of its Dorset hotels.

The coach company, which acquired operator Robinson Holidays last year, has rolled out ‘significant’ refurbishments at Bournemouth Sands Hotel, Russell Hotel and Hotel Prince Regent, utilising the lockdown period to upgrade the three properties.

Paul Harper, commercial director at Daish’s Holidays said the work would help ‘prepare our hotels for the staycation boom’.

Bournemouth Sands Hotel, on the West Cliff, has undergone a “significant” refurbishment, with a number of bedrooms and bathrooms modernised “to give a new, contemporary look”.

The internal public areas of the Prince Regent have been redecorated, including the restaurant.

At the Russell Hotel, the bar, restaurant, reception and ballroom have been redecorated. Some of the bedrooms have been given a refreshed look.

Paul Harper, commercial director of Daish’s Holidays, said: “We used our enforced closures over the past year to carry out an extensive refurbishment programme which would prepare our hotels for the current staycation boom.

“Daish’s has received bumper bookings across the board that lead right up to Christmas, so it was important to make this investment now.”

Daish’s Holidays expanded last year when it took over another operator, Robinsons Holidays, adding two hotels and 13 coaches to its business.

The company now owns 12 hotels in 10 tourist destinations including Bournemouth and Weymouth.