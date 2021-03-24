Daish’s Holidays sees 699% rise in bookings for June, compared with 2019

Daish’s Holidays has seen a surge in bookings as result of UK staycation boom, with reservations in June for its hotels up 699%, when compared to 2019.

The UK hotel chain, which comprises 12 properties, has also seen bookings made between March 1 and March 22 increase 495% on the same period in 2019 as people look towards the end of lockdown.

Paul Harper, sales and marketing director at Daish’s Holidays, comments: “Spring and summer bookings have rapidly increased since January and it is evident that people feel reassured holidays on home soil can go ahead this year.”

Autumn and winter bookings are also on the rise compared to 2019, with the popularity of breaks between October to December seeing an average 418% increase during this same period in March.

Harper added: “It is reassuring to see that the influx of bookings are not just being made for summer, but we are also benefitting from a similar surge for the winter months. This will allow the business to start financially recovering from our temporary closures and lay the foundations for future growth in 2022.”

Daish’s Holidays is a family-owned business that has 12 hotels located in tourist destinations across England and Wales including Newquay and Weymouth.

The firm acquired Robinsons Holidays, including the Imperial Hotel in Eastbourne and the Abbey Lawn Hotel in Torquay, in November 2020.

The company also acquired The Esplanade Hotel in Scarborough at the beginning of last year, which is currently undergoing significant refurbishment work.

The company also has its own fleet of luxury coaches.