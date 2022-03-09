Dakota Hotels showcases digital transformation with Percipient and Sage Intacct

Percipient, a specialist provider of cloud-based financial management and accounting software, has announced that luxury boutique hotel group, Dakota Hotels, has gone live with Sage Intacct.

Following a rapid deployment which took just 10 weeks, the hotel group is already benefiting from more time to focus on innovation, as well as reduced costs, increased sustainability, and better resource allocation across the group’s five hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

Now live, Sage Intacct represents a real game changer for the company, as even non-financial employees are now able to view key business and financial insights as needed.

Month end can be done at the click of a button rather than the time consuming manual re-keying of data which was standard practice previously. Dakota Hotels can now run this in a matter of hours rather than days, and has information at its fingertips to make adjustments on the fly where needed.

Sam Hartley, Finance Director, Dakota Hotels, comments: “Using Sage Intacct, we can manipulate data by an inordinate number of categories, by hotel, department, floor, room or time period.

“At any given point we have access to one version of the truth, and can spot anomalies, patterns or opportunities.

“The value of this real-time insight is that problems can be headed off before they become business risks, and opportunities can be leveraged to drive increased service or profitability while the window is most open.”

This article was sponsored by Percipient