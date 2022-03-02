Ireland’s largest hotel operator sets sights on UK domination

Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, has revealed its UK footprint will surpass Dublin by 2025.



In its financial results for 2021, Dalata said that regional UK and London remained its primary focus for growth opportunities, but that it was also looking at expanding into large European cities.

The group recently launched two sites in Manchester and has four more planned hotel openings in the pipeline this year, in Dublin, Glasgow and Bristol.

In 2023, Dalata plans to open a new Maldron hotel in London’s Shoreditch neighbourhood in the second half of the year, with a further four hotels scheduled to launch in 2024 in Dublin, Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester, comprising more than 2,000 rooms.

The report also demonstrated the group’s commitment to hot button issues including sustainability and diversity, or as Dalata describes it, “responsible operations and growth.”

The group has committed to diverting 100% of waste from landfill by the end of 2022 and to collecting carbon emissions from suppliers to support Scope 3 measurement while assessing various decarbonisation pathways in line with science-based target initiative criteria.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group Chief Executive, commented: “ESG is a journey, and we have plenty of road to travel. I have set an objective for the teams to achieve performance levels in ESG that makes us a preferred partner with our stakeholders – shareholders, real estate investors, banks, suppliers, customers and employees.

“As the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, with the climate crisis becoming increasingly important, how people behave will inevitably change. This will impact how we attract, develop and retain our people. It will impact how our customers travel, most notably our corporate customers.

“We will need to be innovative to adapt to these changes, to respond to the challenges and find new ways to operate our hotels and interact with our customers. I am excited about the challenge and confident that we have the team to deliver a competitive strength in the new world.”