Dalmahoy Hotel appoints new general manager

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club has appointed Murray Thomson as its new general manager.

Thomson takes over from Alistair Kinchin who has retired after 18 years at the helm.

With over 30 years of hospitality experience, Thomson has worked at some of Scotland’s top hotels such as The Balmoral in Edinburgh and most recently Blythswood Square in Glasgow, as well as Cameron House and Grand Central.

Thomson will be responsible for the daily operations and strategic direction of the 208-beroom and seven suite resort offering alongside its fine dining venue, Pentland Restaurant, The Brasserie & James Braid Bar, afternoon tea lounge and Golf and Leisure Club.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be taking the helm of this flagship Scottish hotel at such a defining point in our collective history”, explained Thomson. “We have a great team here at Dalmahoy so the immediate focus will be on reopening our doors and welcoming guests back in the hopefully not-too-distant future. I then hope to embark on a journey that will set the hotel up for more positive times to come.”