Dani Hope, Marketing director, Lake District Hotels

Lake District Hotels is the biggest, independent group of hotels in the Lakes and was established in 1983 by Kit and Charles Graves when they bought the Kings Arms Hotel in Keswick. In 2011, Kit and Charles’ daughter, Daniella Hope, joined the group and became marketing director in 2014. Now the group comprises six hotels.

Since then, Lake District Hotels has been consistently evolving, investing in its buildings and its people. In 2018, its property Lodore Falls Hotel unveiled its stunning new £10m spa and pan Asian dining destination as the group looked to cement its status as one of the finest in the area. In 2018 the group launched its own chef’s academy and a year later, it raised £30k for a local Keswick school to help champion hospitality careers with the installation of a new working kitchen.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Dani Hope has maintained a positive outlook. With almost 320 members of staff to manage on furlough, Lake District Hotels has focused on improving its product through a rotation of refurbishments to ensure standards will be sky-high upon guests’ return.