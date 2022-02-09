The Twenty Two Mayfair interview: “We want to stand out on our own as quite original”

Our February cover star Darius Namdar – Managing Director of much-anticipated Mayfair hotel, restaurant and members’ club The Twenty Two – talks discreet marketing strategies, luxury amenities and the changing landscape of W1.

“We want to be known as a venue which has done their bit to support the creative artists of our generation and the next” says Darius Namdar, the Managing Director of The Twenty Two, when I ask him what he wants the venue’s legacy to be.

Slated to launch in April, The Twenty Two will be a hotel, restaurant and private members’ club found on Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square and housed within a Grade-II listed Edwardian manor. The project is the brainchild of hospitality entrepreneur Navid Mirtorabi, who along with Namdar, boasts an impressive CV – the former once owned South Kensington hotel Blake’s, while the latter helped launch enduring celeb-magnet Chiltern Firehouse.

The Twenty Two, with its all-day restaurant and swish interiors, seems primed to generate the same kind of buzz as the famous ‘Chiltz’, but after two years of intermittent lockdowns and a shift in the way we socialise, is there still a demand for destination venues where people can party the way they did back when Corona was only a beer?

“I think people are desperate for it” says Namdar, “Not only because the last couple of years have been difficult for everybody, but also because London is just trailblazing in terms of talent, which is so great to see. There are more restaurants and hotels in London now that I’d rather spend time in, than I would in New York. So, yes, I do think there’s a real desire for it. There’s definitely a determination to return to better days.”

As well as a chance to let their hair down, guests at The Twenty Two will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy luxury amenities. Namdar says that elements like Egyptian cotton sheets and a butler service for each room are expected as standard by Mayfair’s moneyed crowds, so the hotel has to offer a uniquely personalised level of service: “When we have returning guests, there will be changes within their room that reflect what we know of their preferences, whether it is having the kind of books they like to read next to their bed or whether the music playing on the stereo would be something that they hinted to us. It is this individuality and almost bespoke service per guest that is the ultimate luxury.”

At first glance, a big-money members’ club opening in Mayfair is hardly groundbreaking news. So, how does The Twenty Two plan to stand out from the competition? Well, there will be no dress code for a start. “We want people to feel comfortable to come as they are,” explains Namdar, “and that’s important to us. I think it is quite a refreshing look of what to do in the otherwise quite classic environment of Mayfair.”

Is this more relaxed approach to luxury a response to changing consumer trends in the area, or does The Twenty Two want to lead the charge on making Mayfair a more accessible place? “I think it is a bit of both” says Namdar, “Mayfair should have more accessible venues. It is an unbelievably beautiful, historic centre point of the west of London, but it’s often thought of as being of a particular category or difficulty to access so I think there’s definitely space for us in Mayfair. There are amazing galleries around us, there’s an amazing sort of city culture and street culture on our doorstep in Soho and Carnaby Street, even into Fitzrovia. Why does Mayfair bubble itself and not include all of that? This is where I think we have got a good opportunity to bring it in closer. That is what I’d like to see.”

With that in mind, Namdar emphasises how keen the venue is to attract creative types, viewing them as a key client base: “Some of the major tenets of our business are our film, our wellness, and our music. For me, I would like to see a young creative group of people using the site without any restrictions in terms of being themselves. With the members’ club, even though there’s a membership, anybody can join, anybody can apply. Once people have done that, we want them to just use the place as a living room. We want people to come in and just see who’s around.”

The Twenty Two will also house an all-day restaurant, headed up by Executive Chef Alan Christie (formerly Arbutus and Picture Restaurants) who has devised a modern British menu which uses locally sourced ingredients where possible. You might assume this is in response to the ongoing supplier crisis, but Namdar insists it has always been the plan: “We never set out wanting to shout from the rooftops about the fact that we are going to be sourcing our ingredients locally, because really everybody should be doing this. Nothing changed just because it has become harder. In fact, it reinforced that we made the right decision early on.”

What can we expect to see on the menu? “I don’t want to give away too much! It is a highly seasonal offering, so by the time we are opening, we’ll be seeing more of the spring dishes come into play. The best way to describe the menu is a minimal number of ingredients on the plate which are the highest quality that we can find from as close to the hotel as possible. There will be things like pumpkin soup, lots of risottos and large, great, leafy, seasonal salads. Lots of great seafood and shellfish too, but overall very highly seasonal.”

Drinks will also play a big part, with The Twenty Two housing four bars. “One of the most interesting points is that we will have our own in-house spirits. There are a couple of spirits behind the bars or within the mini bars that will be a The Twenty Two branded bottle. There will also be a very well known brand in the spirits market that we will be having our own personal line with. In addition to that, our wine list will be very deep and complex, but there will be a lot of biodynamic wines on it, organic wines, vegan wines. There’s a lot of attention being paid to beverages as well as food.”

You might expect a big new opening in Mayfair to capitalise on social media, but Namdar says The Twenty Two plans on adopting a more discreet marketing strategy to drive bookings: “Discreet and word of mouth plays to our sort of personality. In recognition of the fact that people like to see a social media presence, we will have a social strategy, but overall a discreet, word of mouth approach is more our personality.”

Surely there is already some interest from curious locals? “Naturally, any new opening, particularly in Mayfair, will get a lot of attention. It’s our job to harness that and carry it forward. The way we do that is with an excellent product and excellent service.”

We suspect the local competition will be keeping a keen eye on The Twenty Two’s opening too, but Namdar isn’t phased, adopting a ‘there’s room for everyone’ approach: “There are so many members’ clubs around now, but we are not necessarily aiming to contend with any of them – we want to stand out on our own as quite original.”