Date locked in for parliament to debate Minister of Hospitality role

After weeks of building momentum, a date has now been locked for a Minister of Hospitality role to be debated in parliament.

Spurred by Robin Hutson’s #seatatthetable campaign, the petition has now reached almost 150,000 signatures and as a result will be debated in front of ministers on January 11, 2021.

The 30-day social media campaign, which started last week, was designed to drum up support for the creation of a Minister of Hospitality role, which would enable the hospitality industry to have a proper ‘seat at the table’ when discussions take place in parliament.

Hutson, who operates the seven-strong Pig group and Limewood hotel, said that if 2020 highlighted anything, it was ‘how little the government understands the complexities and power of the sector’ and how vital hospitality is for employment and to the nation’s happiness and overall mental health.

Top figureheads from the hotel, restaurant and pub sector have backed the petition, from celebrity chefs to industry leaders and high profile hoteliers.

The petition still needs your support however, so please do sign HERE

If the current tier system and enforced rules on the hospitality industry have highlighted anything, it’s how desperately the sector needs a champion in parliament, stressing the importance of the economic, social and employment contribution of our industry to society.