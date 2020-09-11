David Morgan-Hewitt becomes new chairman of Master Innholders

David Morgan-Hewitt, managing director at The Goring in London, has become the new chairman of the Master Innholders.

Handing over the baton is managing director at Exclusive Hotels, Danny Pecorelli, who has been chairman of the association for the last two years.

The Master Innholders is a leading force within the hotel industry, publicly recognised as a standard bearer for the industry offering career-changing training and support.

Comprising over 150 members, the trade body aims to ‘influence standards and extend professionalism within the industry; to promote consideration, study, discussion and research in the areas affecting hotel management including management development, training, education and recruitment’.

The Master Innholders also hosts the Hotel Leadership conference in January each year, and as part of his new role Morgan-Hewitt will be responsible for devising the schedule and implementing new ideas.

The appointment was announced on LinkedIn and at the virtual Master Innholders AGM, with a special video featuring past chairmans such as Richard Ball from Calcot, Jonathan Raggett from Red Carnation Hotels and Andrew McKenzie from the Vineyard Group.

Commenting on his appointment as chairman, Morgan-Hewitt said: “I’m honoured to take over this prestigious position from Danny, who has done a fantastic job in leading the organisation over the last two years.

“If the last few months has taught us anything it’s how resilient and open our industry is to supporting one another in challenging times. With the support of our executive committee, I aim to continue the brilliant work we do on the development of our future leaders, while providing the industry with resources and insight and championing our great profession.”

Morgan-Hewitt and his infectious, charismatic personality have become synonymous with The Goring, having worked at the luxury five-star hotel for almost three decades, starting as restaurant manager in 1990, before being made general manager in 1996 and then onto the role of managing director in 2006.

During this time, he has led the hotel through significant developments and exciting periods of transformation, not to mention striking up a powerful relationship with Her Majesty The Queen and her extended family. David has been instrumental in upholding the highest standards of hospitality at The Goring, driven by his passion for luxury hotels.

His charisma, strong character and infectious jovial nature saw him awarded the honour of General Manager of the Year in 2015 by Luxury Travel Advisor.

The 69-bedroom hotel in London is the capital’s oldest family-owned and in 2015 it celebrated its 105th year in business.

Morgan-Hewitt has also previously been chairman of Pride of Britain Hotels and an Honorary Catering Advisor to the Army.