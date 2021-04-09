David Orr, Chief executive, Resident Hotels

David Orr joined Resident Hotels (then Nadler) brand in March 2018 as chief executive to prepare the company for future growth.

In February 2019, David launched a new hotel in the heart of Covent Garden. Under his experience and approach, the hotel now consistently ranks second out of 1,100 hotels in London on TripAdvisor.

The following February, David pioneered a rebrand of all five Nadler hotels into The Resident.

During the pandemic, David’s compassionate leadership style ensured that Resident Hotels retained 93% of team members. He demanded the business approached everything with a core emphasis on relationships, ensuring safety and wellbeing for team members and guests during the pandemic.

David’s generosity shone through during Resident Hotel’s involvement with the non-profit Nights on Us initiative. Out of a total of 6,000 room nights gifted to ICU Nurses, Resident Hotels pledged 2,020 complimentary room nights.

Finally, as he leads the business forward, David has ambitions to grow the business by 1,500 rooms by 2027.