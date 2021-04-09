David Taylor, COO, Lore Group

With 25 years’ experience within the hospitality industry, David joined Lore Group in May 2020 as chief operating officer one year after a high-profile deal that saw the Group take over the management of Sea Containers London.

During a difficult time for the industry, David’s passion for people and commitment to the training, development and mentoring of those working alongside him has proven to be invaluable.

He has worked to reorganise the operating structures across the group in preparation for new openings in 2021, utilising people’s skillsets and passions and encouraging promotions from within to motivate and inspire.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taylor was most recently been working as VP of operations for Intercontinental Hotels Group, looking after the Principal Hotels portfolio following its sale by Starwood Capital. He has also been at the forefront of some of the most exciting hospitality brands in the last two decades, from opening the original Hoxton Hotel in Shoreditch to launching the London EDITION in 2013.

Not just an ambassador for Lore Group, David acts as a voice for the hospitality industry supporting the likes of Hospitality Action, Master InnHolders, Institute of Hospitality. He also serves as a Trustee at The Savoy Educational Trust.