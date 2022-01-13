David Taylor promoted to CEO of Lore Group ahead of One Hundred Shoreditch opening

Lore Group has announced the promotion of David Taylor to the role of Chief Executive Officer, as the group prepares to open One Hundred Shoreditch, the company’s sixth hotel and second in London.

With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Taylor previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, overseeing operations at the group’s hotels including opening Lyle Washington DC in April 2021 and steering the properties globally throughout the pandemic.

He commented: “After a very difficult time for our industry, I am pleased to lead the next phase of development for Lore Group.

“With five unique hotels, a sixth due imminently, we are in a strong position for the future.

“I am looking forward to the launch of One Hundred Shoreditch, having opened the original Hoxton Hotel in Shoreditch in 2006.”

One Hundred Shoreditch is slated to open in February and will replace the Ace Hotel.

The property will boast 258 bedrooms and suites, as well as housing a restaurant and three separate bars.

Prior to joining Lore Group, Taylor was at the forefront of some big name hospitality brands throughout the last two decades, including launching the EDITION brand in 2013 and leading the Principal Hotel portfolio for Starwood Capital, where he held the role of Chief Operating Officer.

His work led to him being recognised as the UK’s Hotelier of the Year in 2018.

In addition to his role at Lore Group, Taylor acts as a voice for the hospitality industry supporting Hospitality Action, the Master Innholders, and the Institute of Hospitality.

He also serves as a Trustee for The Savoy Educational Trust.

The Lore Group’s portfolio currently consists of just one other hotel in the capital, Sea Containers London.

Internationally, the group also operates Pulitzer Amsterdam, Riggs Washington DC and Lyle Washington DC.