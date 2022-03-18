100k rural businesses penalised by government’s decarbonisation plans

It has been claimed that over 100,000 off-grid businesses will be unfairly penalised if government decarbonisation proposals to enforce electric heat technologies in rural areas go ahead.

In a move to decarbonise rural heating, the government’s heat and buildings strategy plans to phase out fossil fuel heating systems in thousands of off-grid businesses and two million homes in England, from 2026 – nine years earlier than for those on England’s main gas grid.

Instead, pubs, hotels and holiday properties that rely on traditional fuels such as heating oil and LPG, for space heating or hot water, will be required to install electrified technologies which can have expensive up-front install costs, such as heat pumps, if their current system breaks down.

Story continues below Advertisement

A commercial heat pump could cost up to £33,000 to install where building insulation or efficiency upgrades are needed.

Trade association Liquid Gas UK, which represents companies in the liquified petroleum gas industry, say a blanket approach to the decarbonisation of rural heat fails to consider the complex needs of rural businesses.

Sophia Haywood, Director of Public Affairs at Liquid Gas UK commented: “The rural hospitality and leisure sector relies heavily on traditional fuels for heating and hot water, and their energy needs are complex. Not only will this affect business owners, but also the wider community which relies upon tourism for income.

“While the rural hospitality and leisure sector recovers from the impact of Covid, these unexpected costs would have a significant, and in some cases detrimental, impact on cash flow, particularly for smaller businesses.

“Rural businesses deserve to be treated fairly and have a choice over how to heat and power their buildings.”

Liquid Gas UK also says the government should offer a range of options, including LPG and bioLPG, to support net zero ambitions, noting that the LPG industry has committed to being 100% renewable by 2040.

Miss Haywood added: “LPG is the lowest carbon and most efficient transitional fuel for most rural businesses, and can be used alone or alongside heat pumps as a hybrid energy system. Renewable bioLPG is also already available and can be ‘dropped in’ to existing LPG systems.”

The government’s heat and buildings strategy closed for consultation earlier this year, and a decision on the future of off-grid energy in off-grid businesses and homes is expected in autumn 2022.