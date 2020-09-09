Decorex goes virtual for November event bringing design community together online

Europe’s top event for interior design professionals, Decorex International, will transition from a live event to an all-virtual format this November.

Decorex Virtual 2020 will be held from 17-19 November through a three-day digital experience, focused on sourcing new products, meeting new suppliers, networking and gaining knowledge through seminars.

“We aim to open up opportunities for visitors to do business in a way they are otherwise unable to in this current climate and hope they will use it as a stepping-stone to when we can get back to meeting each other face to face at exhibitions,” comments Decorex event director, Sam Fisher.



“Although the decision to transition this year’s in-person event was difficult and we will miss seeing everyone in Olympia, we are excited for a new way to engage and interact with our industry.

Alongside a Talks Programme with designers and industry leaders, Decorex Virtual will have a Product Directory with a selection of suppliers across design and interiors.

There will also be the opportunity to request Video Meetings with suppliers to understand more about their collections and discuss them in more detail as well as specific times where visitors can join Speed Networking sessions with their community within the platform.



Decorex International will return to Olympia London next year, on the 10-13 October 2021.