Delay in the roadmap would have ‘devastating effect’ on ‘fragile hospitality sector’

A delay in the roadmap out of lockdown in England would have a ‘devastating effect on an already fragile hospitality sector’, UKHospitality has said.

Amid the rumours and media circus around the potential set back to the original June 21 date for lifting lockdown and all restrictions for households and businesses, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality said delays would push many ‘closer to the cliff edge of failure’ and result in further job losses.

She says: “Should the timings slip and restrictions remain beyond 21st June, it’s vital that further financial support from the Government is forthcoming, including business rates payments being postponed until at least October, and an extension of the rent moratorium while a long-term solution is found, as well as permanent lowering of VAT on hospitality goods and services.

“Businesses need a swift, publicly stated commitment that such support will be in place in the event of a delay, giving them much-needed reassurance after more than 15 months of closure and severely disrupted trading.”