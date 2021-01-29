‘Delighted and honoured’ Carbis Bay prepares to welcome world leaders in June

Stephen and Jose Baker, the owners of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, have said they are ‘delighted and honoured’ to be welcoming world leaders to the resort in June when it hosts the G7 Summit.

From June 11 to June 13, the hotel near St Ives will play host to leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as US president Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Speaking to BH, Stephen Baker said the event will showcase Cornwall on a ‘global stage’ and bring ‘huge benefits’ for businesses.

He says: “We are delighted and honoured to be welcoming world leaders to Carbis Bay in June. The investments in the estate over the recent years, including our on-site Energy Centre, have cemented Carbis Bay’s position as one of the UK’s best and greenest destinations, in one of the most beautiful bays in the country. The economic opportunity to showcase Cornwall as a leader in green technologies and sustainability on a global stage will bring huge future benefits leaving a lasting-legacy for all.”

The world leaders will travel to the picturesque Cornish hotspot in the summer to discuss topics such as debt, climate change and post-Covid recovery, with other venues supporting Carbis Bay in towns across the region.

It’s been reported that bookings for hotels in Cornwall are already seeing a boost as a result of the announcement, with Visit Cornwall estimating that the event will make £50m for the county, boosting the location’s international profile and tourism reputation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Cornwall the “perfect location for such a crucial summit”.

The two-day summit will be the first face-to-face G7 meeting since the pandemic began.

Carbis Bay has been in the Baker family since 1981 and is currently putting the finishing touches to its new spa and leisure complex development.

The new addition will round off a £25m investment at the family-owned resort as it bids to become one of the best wellness retreats in the country.

In 2018, Carbis Bay unveiled its luxury beach lodges after a £15m, decade-long project.