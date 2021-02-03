Demand for international travel plummets as just 12% plan to holiday abroad this year

New research has found that just 12 % of people plan to book a holiday abroad this year, as uncertainty surrounding quarantines, restrictions and potential cancellations take their toll on traveller confidence.

Research by Hoo, the hotel room offer platform, found that compared with 2019, where 58.7 million people took an international break, a 88% drop in demand could see this figure fall to just 7m in 2021.

The news however could give renewed hope for UK hoteliers as early predictions show that more people will be looking at a staycation this year to replace a holiday abroad.

Hoo surveyed over 2,000 people on their holiday plans for the year ahead, as well as the driving factors behind their decision and their thoughts on government travel restrictions.

Predictably, Covid is the driving factor behind holidaymaker concerns in 2021: 19% of people stated that having to cancel a holiday due to Covid restrictions was the biggest concern, with a further 19% stating that not being able to get a refund if they did have to cancel was stopping them from booking.

Having to quarantine while on holiday and actually catching the virus were the next most prominent concerns for 17% of UK holidaymakers, while quarantining on their return to the UK concerned 15%.

However, 87% of those asked didn’t believe that government rules around travel should be relaxed while 80% also thought that quarantine hotels are a good idea.

Hoo Co-founder, Adrian Murdock, commented: “Despite hopes of lockdown easing in the spring, it looks as though many will refrain from making plans to travel abroad this year.

In addition to the threat of Covid itself, there are a whole host of other issues to consider when looking to go abroad, from testing to quarantine, cancellations and refund issues to name but a few.”