Demand for treehouses at Ramside Hall prompts further expansion

Demand for treehouses at Ramside Hall has prompted the hotel to invest in the creation of five new additions.

The first batch of treehouses at the hotel near Durham launched in January 2020 after a multi-million project and have proved a popular type of accommodation since then.

Now work is underway on a new variation of treehouse, which will be primarily used for weddings and able to host between 40 and 50 guests.

The other four glass fronted, triangular-shaped treehouses will be targeted at the family market.

The aim is that the new treehouses will be open in time for Christmas, with enquiries for weddings already being taken.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, said: “Although it has been very difficult for hospitality, we have still been very busy working on these new projects which we believe will be huge assets.

“This is part of the reason that we’ve decided to create the new treehouse so that it is flexible enough for larger numbers, but still providing a really intimate and unique wedding venue.

“This is a very exciting time for all of our venues and we have some very exciting plans that we will be revealing in the near future,” added Adamson.

Ramside Hall opened its first two luxury treehouses in January last year, with a third due launched in February.

The lodges are named Peacock, Cuckoo and Woodpecker.

Plans for the new addition were first unveiled in 2017.

Ramside Hall Hotel is home to four restaurants and the Spa at Ramside, with five pools, a thermal suite and a gym.

Ramside Estates, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, has been investing significantly in the hotel over the last two years. Ramside Hall is operated alongside Hardwick Hall Hotel near Sedgefield and Bowburn Hall in County Durham in the portfolio.