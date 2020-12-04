Demand momentum for apartment stays prompts brand’s expansion into Edinburgh

Aparthotel operator Native has expanded into Edinburgh as demand for the long stay continues to build momentum during the pandemic.

Native has taken over the management of Kintore House on Queens Street, marking the 14th property in the group’s portfolio.

Native Edinburgh comprises 82 apartments, co-working spaces and ground floor leisure facilities, and follows the launch of aparthotels in Glasgow in 2018 and Manchester in 2019.

Native CEO and founder Guy Nixon said: “After opening in Glasgow in 2018, it was a natural step to head to the wonderful city of Edinburgh, building on our commitment to bring the Native concept to wider regions of the UK.

“Even with the challenges of this year’s global Coronavirus pandemic, leisure demand for aparthotels has been buoyant in the months coming out of lockdown and we’re well placed to capture post-COVID demand. We’re looking forward to welcoming all guests back when the time is right, and everyone can expect a safe environment with the strictest safely and cleaning practices in place.”

Native Edinburgh joins Native Glasgow and Native Manchester alongside 11 sites in London including Native Bankside.

Future sites under development include Leeds, York, Bristol, Oxford and London’s Soho.