Derby Hotels Collection gives London property a spruce up ahead of reopening

Spanish hotel group Derby Hotels Collection has reopened its London property with refurbished rooms after securing the AA Covid-19 Confident seal of approval.

The group has reopened The Caesar Hotel close to Notting Hill, its first hotel outside of Spain, following the lockdown with 140 new-look bedrooms.

The hotel’s interiors are inspired by Ancient Rome and houses a collection of Roman mosaics dating from II to VI centuries AD. The curated Derby Hotels Collection of art is displayed amongst every hotel in the collection including the Urban in Madrid and the Claris in Barcelona.

Founder and owner of Derby Hotels, Mr Jordi Clos has an aim to turn his hotels into ‘small exclusive museums’.

Alongside the bedrooms, The Caesar Hotel comprises two Spanish-inspired restaurants, a gym, sauna, and business station. The hotel is a member of WorldHotels, part of Best Western.