Derby’s Old Bell Hotel on the market for £1.5m

Derby’s Old Bell Hotel, one of the city’s last surviving coaching inns, is up for sale with a guide price of £1.5 million.

Current owner, local businessman Paul Hurst, acquired the hotel in 2012 and began a three year restoration project worth over £1 million.

The substantial building features five bars and several function rooms, including its Grand Regency Ballroom, as well as a 60-cover restaurant.

The Old Bell is currently used as a corporate events and wedding venue, with the former hotel rooms used as storage and office space.

Prospective owners would have the opportunity to reintroduce an accommodation offering.

The building dates back 1650 and has played host to a wide range of guests over the years, from Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army to Paul McCartney.

Mr Hurst comments: “After a decade of hard work, it is time to hand the baton over to someone else who can take the business to the next level… It has been an absolute honour and privilege to be the custodian of The Old Bell, working with such an incredible team. I really am dreading my last day as I am sure it is going to be very emotional.

“Following the sale, I will be proud to join a long list of people who have made their mark on this incredible building over its 372 year history but our many loyal customers should be reassured that it will continue to be business as usual throughout the transition to new ownership.”

Gavin Webb, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who are handling the sale, added: “The Old Bell Hotel is a property of historic significance in Derby and opportunities of this nature rarely come to the market. New owners will have the opportunity to further develop the business by creating up to 12 letting bedrooms in the upper floors of the premises.”