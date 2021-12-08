Derbyshire hotel Willersley Castle to become outdoor pursuits centre

The Willersley Castle hotel in Matlock, Derbyshire has been sold to Manor Adventure, an outdoor pursuits company.

The Grade-II listed 18th century former mansion house is the fourth and final hotel from the Christian Guild Hotels portfolio to be sold, after the company fell into administration in December 2020, citing the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic as the reason for its collapse.

The hotel will now become an outdoor pursuits centre, where guests will be able to enjoy activities ranging from archery and fencing to obstacle courses and high ropes.

The new look property will still offer accommodation to visitors.

Savills marketed Willersley Manor on behalf of the administrators, Yasmin Bhikha and John Lowe of FRP Advisory.

Tom Cunningham, hotels director at Savills, said: “Opportunities to acquire historic landmarks such as this are rare, and Willersley Castle will make a fantastic location as a new centre for Manor Adventure. We look forward to seeing the property take on a new chapter and are pleased to have completed on the final sale across this portfolio of four impressive properties throughout the UK.”

Willersley Castle was originally built as the home for industrialist Sir Richard Arkwright by the architect William Thomas. However, Arkwright died in 1792 before the building was completed.

The property was later sold in 1927 to Sir Albert Ball, who divided up the estate and sold the castle and its grounds to Methodist businessmen who converted it to a Methodist Guild Holiday Centre.

During the Second World War, the castle operated as a maternity hospital between 1940-1945. It later returned to operating as a Methodist Guild hotel, then as a Christian Guild hotel.