Designer Tom Dixon to create ‘destination bar’ for Pan Pacific London

Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio has been appointed to spearhead the new look for the destination bar at Pan Pacific London.

The new luxury hotel, the first European outpost for Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has brought in iconic designer Dixon to create the bar in Devonshire House, set to launch in autumn 2021.

Tom Dixon says: “We have recently spent a lot of time designing spaces all over the world so it’s a great pleasure to find ourselves with a project on our doorstep commissioned by our friends at Pan Pacific London, who are showing their commitment to London and to Bar Culture just when most of the sector is frozen. We look forward to creating an exciting new location in the middle of the City at breakneck speed.”

Anne Golden, general manager at Pan Pacific London adds: “We are thrilled to have Tom Dixon and his talented design team on board. Tom’s design aesthetic will be perfectly placed in Devonshire House and will complement the existing architecture and heritage of this beautiful building.”

‌Fronted‌ ‌by‌ ‌PLP‌ ‌Architecture‌ ‌and‌ ‌with‌ ‌design‌ ‌by‌ ‌Yabu‌ ‌Pushelberg,‌ ‌the‌ ‌hotel‌ will comprise ‌237‌ ‌guestrooms‌ ‌and‌ ‌onebedroom‌ ‌suites;‌ ‌two‌ ‌restaurants‌ ‌and‌ ‌bars;‌ ‌a‌ ‌wellbeing‌ ‌floor‌ ‌with‌ ‌treatment‌ ‌rooms,‌ ‌sleep‌ ‌pods,‌ ‌a‌ ‌well-equipped‌ ‌gym‌ ‌and‌ ‌fitness‌ ‌area,‌ ‌Café‌ ‌and 18.5m‌ ‌indoor‌ ‌infinity‌ ‌pool;‌ ‌public‌ ‌plaza;‌ ‌two‌ ‌floors‌ ‌of‌ ‌meeting‌ ‌rooms‌ ‌and‌ ‌event‌ ‌spaces‌ ‌as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌largest‌ ‌ballroom‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌square‌ ‌mile.‌ ‌ ‌

Last year, the hotel appointed Bake Off: The Professionals judge, Cherish Finden as executive pastry chef.