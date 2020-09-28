Company: Devonshire Hotels

Role: Various

We are a collection of hotels, inns, Boltholes and restaurants owned by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, situated in tranquil and unspoiled locations on the Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire and the Bolton Abbey Estate in the Yorkshire Dales.

Our locations are run by around 250 staff who are committed to providing outstanding hospitality for every guest. The professional yet friendly atmosphere we create encourages our employees to be creative, contribute ideas and bring their own personality to the business.

Continual reinvestment and open communication supports an environment in which each individual can develop their potential over a wide range of careers. It is this level of dedication and passion that has culminated in the achievement of many internationally recognised accolades and high levels of employee and guest satisfaction.

We believe that working for Devonshire Hotels & Restaurants is a great opportunity for you to start, or progress your career within the hospitality industry.

Due to our high levels of guest occupancy following lockdown, we are currently recruiting for a variety of positions including front of house, kitchen and housekeeping positions.

For more information please visit our website – https://devonshirehotels.co.uk/about-us/careers/