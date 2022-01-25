Direct bookings now second biggest revenue driver for UK hotels

A new report has revealed that direct bookings are now the second biggest revenue driver for UK hotels.

The findings by SiteMinder, a leading open hotel commerce platform, show that direct bookings in 2021 were one of the top two revenue drivers for hotels in the UK, up from third place in the previous year’s report.

The study found that the increase in customers booking directly is down to a number of factors, many of which include hotels investing more time and money into technology.

Over the past 12 months, UK hotels appear to have upped their investment in the functionality of their websites and booking engines, focused more on metasearch and ensured frictionless payments, while also seeking support from hotel consultants and specialist applications that are designed for conversion.

The increase in direct bookings in the UK is in line with global trends, with direct bookings now one of the top two revenue drivers in more than half (12) of global markets.

The report, which also showcased the UK’s top hotel booking channels of 2021, found that a more holistic online commerce strategy, consisting of both new and established methods, is being adopted by hotel businesses to reach new customers and produce revenue.

James Bishop, SiteMinder’s Senior Director of Global Ecosystem, commented: “We’re living in a new era of hotel guest, dominated by what we’ve identified as the ‘dynamic traveller’ who comes with evolved booking behaviours and preferences.

“Our data highlights the willingness of hoteliers to adopt both new and established methods to attract these customers, as they pursue a more holistic hotel commerce strategy to sell, market, manage and grow their business.

“Most clearly, the rise of direct bookings reflects the growth in investments we have seen among hotels in their websites – including their booking engines and payment options, and the specialist conversion tools they connect with – as well as their metasearch strategies and local hotel consultant support.”

Read the full report here.