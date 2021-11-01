Diversifying your offering post-pandemic to drive up occupancy rates

Despite the staycation boom, hotel occupancy rates in 2021 are forecast to be 55% across the UK, and could take four years to return to pre COVID-19 levels.

Whereas there is a definite opportunity for hotels in the UK, the picture is mixed and now is the time for hoteliers to innovate in order to attract new and existing guests. Expectations have risen and hoteliers really need to up their game when it comes to standing out – not to mention competing with companies such as airbnb and multiple cottage rentals.

Angela Black is the spa and leisure manager at the privately-owned Woolacombe Bay Hotel in North Devon. The 60-bedroom hotel has worked hard in attracting new customers, providing facilities such as a state of the art gym and its own cinema. Here, she discusses how hotels can diversify their offering to appeal to the ever-changing tastes and demands of holiday makers in the UK.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel industry has shown real resilience during the pandemic, first closing their doors and navigating the restrictions then re-opening and being ready to welcome holidaymakers keen to take a UK holiday. We had to adapt, often at the last minute, to new ways of working – social distancing, increased cleaning, limiting guest numbers and staff shortages, without this impacting on holidaymakers’ experiences.

There has been a real trend in guests using our facilities more than ever before. This includes WiFi where, for better or worse, holidaymakers are able to jump on an office Zoom call much more easily. Another change is that more people are using the gym than ever before. Lockdown has created a lot of self driven and autonomous fitness enthusiasts and this has continued as things start to open up again.

Our gym classes needed to be adapted and we have started offering outdoor training, in order to keep people socially distanced and safe. We do everything we can to ensure that our gym is welcoming rather than intimidating – as gyms can be for some. Just having cheerful faces as well as small intimate classes has worked well for us. On top of that, the popularity of exercising outside hasn’t waned and we will continue to include this in our programme of activities, helping to maintain inclusivity.

People do want something different, and hotels need to focus on their key selling points to really appeal to discerning guests when they’re browsing the web, looking for a place to stay. Some hotel gyms suffer from neglect as they are underused, yet we saw an opportunity in the health and fitness market, ensuring that our gym was a hit with guests. We are proud to be one of the very few places in the UK to offer a Versaclimber class. This has been a big draw, particularly because it offers a full body workout in a short space of time, meaning people can get on with enjoying their holiday.

It sounds obvious but many of our guests have stated that they just want to relax, more than ever before. Some visitors come on their own to just rest in our spa and have a deep tissue massage. Others want to spend quality time with their much missed families. People have come through our doors who are looking for respite after a stressful year of isolation, as well as key workers who just haven’t stopped and need a break.

There is still a lot of anxiety and hotels need to ensure that they can put people’s minds at ease at this difficult time. We made the difficult decision to keep our grounds and facilities available for hotel residents and members only. Although this impacted our income, it meant that people felt and were kept safe from Covid-19.

Working with local suppliers is also important and helps us to offer something original. Building strong relationships with local butchers, bakers and growers, means you can create popular seasonal menus. You can also have fun sourcing homewares from independent craft-shops to furnish your rooms. We are excited to be working with local vegan beauty brand Dolly Lemon. Founded in Ilfracombe, it specialises in products such as skin care for the mind and body and people love its Kalista candles.

Woolacombe often appears on the top ten lists for UK beaches but we needed to ensure that the hotel was welcoming all year round. We refurbished the hotel in 2018, with fixtures and decor that were sympathetic to its beautiful Victorian style. We incorporated cosy lounges and log burners, which perfectly complement the fine dining experience we offer. Our guests tend to have big appetites after all that fresh seaside air!

Our advice to anyone who want to stand out from the crowd is find something you can do well and keep at it. Alongside this, looking after your staff and taking care of their wellbeing is crucial. We are like one big family here at the Woolacombe Bay Hotel and this last year we have really pulled together, often taking on more unusual roles to keep the guests happy.

Ultimately keeping things simple can sometimes be best. Providing a tranquil and welcoming sanctuary where people can just be themselves is probably the most unique selling point you have.

Visit Woolacombe Bay Hotel to find out more about its Salt Gymnasia with Versaclimber classes and Alchemist Spa.