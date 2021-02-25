Domestic is king with eight out of ten most searched-for holiday destinations in the UK

A new survey from Booking.com has found that the predicted spike in demand for the domestic holiday is happening, with eight out of ten most searched-for destinations in the UK.

Amid an increase in searches after the latest announcement from the government, the booking site has seen twice as many searches for UK locations as 2020, with Cornwall, Devon, Yorkshire and The Highlands among the top trending domestic regions.

Cornwall and Devon in particular have seen a noticeable increase in searches, replacing international city style breaks.

Some of the other top searched domestic regions for the summer months include Bath, Newquay, St Ives, Edinburgh, York and Brighton.

Ryan Pearson, regional manager at Booking.com: “In light of the vaccine rollout and with many of us eager to experience the world once again, there is no surprise that we are seeing an increase in bookings for domestic summer getaways in particular. We look forward to travel resuming when the time is right, and this is great news not only for travellers, but also for the tourism industry and economy as whole.”

However, despite the emphasis on domestic, Brits’ desire for European breaks is still strong and in the top 100 most searched for destinations, Croatia, France and Spain are amongst some of the most sought-after international regions.