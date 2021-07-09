Dominvs Group powers ahead with next stage of new flagship London hotel development

Dominvs Group, the London-based property developer and investment group, has announced the completion of the next stage of a flagship hotel development in Aldgate.



The scheme forms part of Dominvs’ aggressive growth strategy over the next 12 months, and marks the creation of a new hotel close to Old Spitalfields Market at 12-20 Osborn Street by Brick Lane.

The building was formerly the four-star Arbor City Hotel and will see the 1960’s five-storey building transformed into a new 278-bedroom hotel, with meeting and events space, including a cinema room.

The project is due for completion in July 2023 and will be operated by Hampton by Hilton. The building was purchased by Dominvs Group in October 2018 and planning was granted for a brand-new hotel scheme in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Jay Ahluwalia, director of Dominvs Group said: “We are thrilled with the continued momentum of this project. The fact that we have gone from strength to strength over the past year is a testament to the strength of our core business and relationships with partners.



“This 278 bedroom hotel sits right in the heart of London’s business district and is perfectly poised to welcome visitors back to the City as it recovers. We know this flagship development will add a great asset to the local area and Hilton are the perfect partners for this site.”