Dormy House becomes second UK hotel to launch Tata Harper treatments

Dormy House on the Farncombe Estate in the Cotswolds has become only the second hotel in the UK to introduce Tata Harper treatments at its House Spa, available from June.

The hotel joins London’s The Lanesborough Hotel in offering the treatments, which are favoured by a number of Hollywood A listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Tata Harper, handmade on an organic farm in Vermont, USA, has worked together with the spa team at Dormy House to develop a range of treatments, including the custom Dormy House Bespoke Ritual.

The announcement comes as Dormy House appoints a new spa manager. Roberta Griffiths joins with more 20 years of experience in the luxury spa sector and was most recently spa director at Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa in Cumbria, Griffiths has also held senior roles at properties including The Grove in Hertfordshire, UK and Mandarin Oriental Chiang Mai in Thailand.

Commenting on the addition of Tata Harper, Stephen Browning, general manager, Dormy House: “We are delighted to bring this very special spa brand to our guests. The launch of Tata Harper treatments at Dormy House further strengthens the property’s position as one of the very best hotel spa destinations in the country.”