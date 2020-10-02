Dormy House partners with British interiors brand to ‘reimagine reception’

Dormy House on the Farncombe Estate in the Cotswolds has kicked off a new partnership with interiors brand Cox & Cox to ‘reimagine’ its reception area.

The hotel, which operates alongside The Fish and Foxhill Manor as part of the Estate, has transformed its reception area into a series of chill-out areas for guests as part of ongoing innovation at Dormy House.

The check-in process is now mobile and will happen in one of the hotel’s four lounge areas, which have been updated with classic furniture, paint, textiles and décor courtesy of Cox & Cox, working with Farncombe Estate’s design director and co-owner Nette Reynolds.

Andrew Grahame, CEO, Farncombe Estate comments: “As we rise to the new challenges posed to the industry in recent months, the team has been busy innovating, creating and improving. Our new check-in and partnership with Cox & Cox is a brilliant example of the highly creative, fun approach we are taking at Dormy House. We were already fans of Cox & Cox and have used pieces in the other hotels on the Farncombe Estate – so we knew that we would achieve the right look and feel by working together.”