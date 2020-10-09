Dormy House rolls out new floating experience

Dormy House has launched a new floatation experience called The Tub.

Due to restrictions in place, some treatments have been removed from the hotel’s treatment list, and as a result, the new Tub has been designed to offer ‘relaxation and help improve wellbeing’ and is the latest addition to The House Spa at the Cotswolds venue.

Over 500kg of Epsom salts are added to a ‘i-sopod’ floatation tank and mixed with 1,000 litres of water heated to match body temperature. This creates a highly buoyant environment in which it is possible to naturally float to the surface without any effort, similar to that of floating in the Dead Sea.

Inside, the light is switched off and with an absence of sound, there is no external stimulus for the brain to focus on.

After each 60-minute session, the i-sopod is deep cleaned, with its contents displaced through filters 3.75 times.

The Floatation Experience is the newest treatment to be added to House Spa’s award-winning menu, which also features treatments from wellbeing gurus Temple Spa and massages by cult beauty expert Beata Aleksandrowicz of Pure Massage.

Dormy House operates as part of the Farncombe Estate alongside The Fish and Foxhill Manor.

Currently it’s fine dining MO restaurant is closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.