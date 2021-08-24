Dorset pub operator Hall and Woodhouse adds to portfolio with 12-bedroom Minehead inn

Dorset-based brewer and pub operator, Hall and Woodhouse has bolstered its portfolio with the acquisition of a pub in Minehead.

The company has taken over The Old Ship Aground on the harbourside from Julian and Rachael Abraham, who first bought the run-down business in 2013 when it had ceased trading.

They restored the Grade-II listed building, which was originally built in 1911, through a series of renovations and rebuilt its reputation as a ‘quinessential English pub’.

Now the venue is set over three storeys, featuring an open bar and restaurant and 12 bedrooms, plus a four-bedroom owners’ apartment on the top floor.

As a result, the sale attracted a great deal of interest from investors before new owners were found in Hall and Woodhouse.

The family-run Hall and Woodhouse was founded in Dorset in 1977 and brews Badger Ales. The company runs a collection of 180 pubs and inns across the south of England.

Mark James, property director at Hall and Woodhouse, comments: “Julian and Rachael Abraham have created a fantastic business at the Old Ship Aground. We are excited to welcome the pub into the Hall & Woodhouse family and have no doubt that it will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The Old Ship Aground was sold on a freehold basis by Christie & Co off a guide price of £895,000.