Double win for DMA as two hotel projects secure planning

Two new hotel projects have been approved for Birmingham.

Dexter Moran Associates has secured planning permission to deliver a 172-bedroom hotel and 80-bed aparthotel in the Digbeth district of the city, on behalf of Uddingston Holdings Ltd & Lethia Holdings Ltd.

The scheme will see office buildings Smithfield House and Wolverley House transformed into the new hotel assets.

Smithfield House will be converted into a new aparthotel, plus a ground floor café and rooftop terrace. Wolverly House will become a new hotel with ancillary F&B and workspace on the ground floor and rooftop bar.

Rebeca Aguilera, DMA, said: “Following extensive consultation with Birmingham City Council, we are thrilled to see this scheme gain approval. In transforming this important strategic site in the centre of Birmingham, our goal has been to create a timeless design that resonates with the quality of the historic context, as well as contributing to the mixed-use nature of the area and becoming a vibrant addition to the existing streetscape.”