Down Hall appoints new executive chef to drive new restaurant launch

Down Hall hotel in Essex appointed Graham Noonan-Chatham as executive chef.

In his new role, Noonan-Chatham will oversee the opening of the hotel’s new restaurant concept in July, which will champion seasonal cuisine and produce grown in Down Hall’s kitchen garden.

He joins with experience at some of London’s best hotels, including Le Meridien Piccadilly, Brown’s Mayfair and The Berkeley in Knightsbridge, as well as Pennyhill Park Hotel in Surrey where he honed his five-star hotel experience as chef de cuisine.

Story continues below Advertisement

He went on to be appointed head chef at The Langham, and two years later was promoted to executive chef, where he led the repositioning of the leading hotel’s F&B offerings including Artesian Bar, afternoon tea and the property’s extensive conferencing and events facilities.

Noonan-Chatham then went on to oversee the London outlets for Daylesford, before taking on his most recent position as chef director for Chamberlain’s of London.

Of his appointment, he comments: “I am so thrilled to be joining Down Hall as executive chef. It’s a really exciting time for the hotel, with the launch of a new restaurant concept that will focus on British seasonality as well as afternoon tea, a new menu for our al fresco Terrace and of course our weddings and events packages. We have an exciting pipeline of plans focused specifically to our F&B and are looking forward to sharing more in due course.”

Ken Flockhart, general manager of Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate added: “We’re delighted to welcome Graham to the Down Hall team. His experience of working in 3 AA rosette and Michelin-star kitchens is invaluable as we look to take our food to the next level.”