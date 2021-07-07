Down Hall unveils refreshed dining room with new exec chef at the helm

Down Hall hotel in Essex has unveiled its new restaurant under the direction of new executive chef, Graham Noonan-Chatham.

Garden Room is the hotel’s new F&B offering and comprises 60 covers, with a new design by Rumana Swinton.

Noonan-Chatham was appointed this April, with experience at the likes of Pennyhill Park and The Berkeley, to drive the new restaurant launch.

In an extension of the hotel’s 110 acres, the new dining space boasts a bold, botanical colour scheme blends with feature wall marble topped tables, organic shaped lighting and wall panels depicting naturalistic landscapes.

The Garden Room’s daily-changing menus will centre around the produce grown in the hotel’s own kitchen garden, with an emphasis on fresh and clean flavours, with chef Noonan-Chatham working with head gardener David Parkin to source the best ingredients.

A well as an a la carte menu, a seven-course tasting menu will also be introduced.

General manager, Ken Flockhart, comments: “This has been such an exciting time for Down Hall and we are delighted to see The Garden Room finally come to fruition. By bringing a contemporary design into our historic building and showcasing the produce cultivated in our new kitchen gardens, The Garden Room will bring the outside in and offer the perfect backdrop for Graham’s hyper-seasonal menus.”

Executive chef Graham Noonan-Chatham adds: “It is such a joy to come on board at a time of change and development and I can’t wait for our guests to see the incredible new restaurant that we have created.”