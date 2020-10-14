Dublin’s boutique hotel The Dean to open sister property in Cork this December

The Dean, a trendy boutique hotel in Dublin, is to open a sister property in Cork this December.

The Dean Cork will ‘be an exciting addition’ to the city and will be situated in Horgan’s Quay, following the template set by its namesake on Dublin’s Harcourt Street.

The new hotel will comprise 114 bedrooms, with the 20 sq ft SupeRooms as the lead-in room types, and feature details such as Irish ‘munchie boxes and Grafton Barber toiletries.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prices will start at €450-a-night for suites and €890 for the rooftop penthouse, which comes with a private bar, football table and views over the River Lee.

There will also be a sixth floor Sophie’s rooftop restaurant and the DIME barista bar in the lobby.

A ‘boutique gym’ will follow in January.

The Dean brand is owned and operated by Press Up Entertainment Group, Ireland’s premier leisure and hospitality company, which also runs The Devlin in Ranelagh, The Mayson on North Wall Quay and the Glasson Lakehouse.

The Group has interests in a variety of sectors, most notably hotels, bars, restaurants, venues and nightclubs and owns and operates 28 businesses in Ireland, providing employment for over 1,000 people.